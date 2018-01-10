Push for 'white space' broadband in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- State leaders are working on a way to get broadband internet to rural Wisconsin communities.



New technology allows internet providers to use "White Space" -- which is the space between TV channels to cover wide areas with network coverage.



Legislation drafted by Representative Mary Felzkowski and Senator Howard Marklein asks the FCC to open those white space frequencies for broadband use.



"Connection is key and critical these days," said Republican Senator Patrick Testin of Stevens Point. "15-20 years ago internet may have been considered a luxury item. well, in this day in age, it's no longer a luxury, it's a necessity."



State leaders hope this new technology will bring internet access to thousands who either don't have access at all or pay huge bills for slow internet.