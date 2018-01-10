Soglin pledges to run a 'supper club campaign'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mayor Paul Soglin knows he lacks the statewide name recognition he has in Madison, where he has been a fixture in city politics since the 1960s.

So he plans to get out into the state to meet as many people as he can face-to-face.

When compared to the other 17 candidates in the race, he says he can’t compete with money or endorsements for now.

However, he says he’s running on a “supper club campaign” meaning he plans to host several events statewide to make his name known.

Soglin officially announced he is running for governor during a series of events Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. He joins a large group of Democrats running to defeat Gov. Scott Walker and in order to do that, Soglin says his his track record is better than the rest. With 20 plus years in the private sector Soglin says balancing being mayor and running a campaign won't be a problem.

Walker took to Twitter today after the announcement saying "the last thing we need is more Madison in our lives." Walker says Madison is a place where murders have gone up and Soglin’s to blame. At the same time, Walker’s economic development agency is also spending $1 million dollars promoting the capital city. It’s part of a campaign that tries to lure millennials from Chicago

Soglin started his campaign in Waukesau Wednesday and ended in Madison. Soglin is up for re-election for mayor in 2019 and if he does win the primary in March, he can still hold that office. However if elected Governor in November, he would have to step down.

In addition to Soglin, only eight other democratic can candidates have hired paid campaign staff. hope to challenge They include; State Superintendent Tony Evers, Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin President Mahlon Mitchell, former state Rep. Kelda Roys, former state Democratic Party Chairman Matt Flynn, Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik, former Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Executive Director Mike McCabe, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and Rep. Dana Wachs.