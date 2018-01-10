Lancers turnaround happening under State Champion coach

On Thursday, a new documentary about Brett Favre and concussions will debutMore >>
What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday.More >>
The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
10 turnovers and poor shooting lead to the Wisconsin men's basketball team losing their second straight game after a 63-59 loss to Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.More >>
