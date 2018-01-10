Lancers turnaround happening under State Champion coach

Heading into Thursday night's showdown against Sun Prairie, Madison La Follette boys' hoops is just one game behind the Cardinals and Madison Memorial in the Big 8 standings. Coming off a 7-win season last year, and a 5-win season the year before that - how have the Lancers been able to make this turnaround?

"These guys have put a lot of work in in the off-season - spring, summer and fall to prepare to have a better season this year," said boys' basketball coach Curtrell Robinson. "You know, they set that goal at the end of last year - to buy into the weight room and training and they didn't miss a workout at all this spring, summer and fall."

At 9-2, La Follette is off to its best season yet under the four-year head coach. The players say they feel a difference this year, too.

"It's really exciting," said senior point guard Anthony West. "[Our record] shows we've been putting in work. That's what we wanted all year and it's good to see it's finally paying off. My sophomore year, we didn't do so hot and [Coach Robinson] told me just keep my head up. [He said] there's better days ahead of us - and he wasn't lying, because now we're here."

One of the reasons Coach Robinson thinks that the guys are able to buy into his coaching style is because he was a part of Madison La Follette's last state championship squad -from 2002.

"I can speak you know, hand-in-hand to real experiences I've had playing the game," said Coach Robinson. "I have a story for every situation that they're going through. You know, 'I've experienced that before. And this is how we get through that.' You know, I think about [the 2002 state champion team] all the time and just how close-knit of a group we are and how hard we worked - both on and off the court. And I see a lot of those same characteristics in this group here."

The Lancers were upset last Friday by Madison East, 60-57. But they say the loss makes them even more motivated for Thursday night's showdown against Sun Prairie.

