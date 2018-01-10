Wisconsin still has some of the biggest racial disparities in the U.S.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report shows Wisconsin has made virtually no progress toward ending extreme racial disparities in the state.

The Wallethub.com report measured four areas: employment & wealth, education, social & civic engagement, and health.

It shows minorities, particularly African-Americans, lag far behind white people in those areas.

Wisconsin finished with the second-worst disparities, just ahead of Washington, D.C.

"To our people it's just telling us there's more things wrong with us, but form a privileged perspective I think we need to examine our values," said Caliph Muab-El of the Focused Interruption Coalition.

"I wish I could say this was new news for us but it really isn't new for us," said Ken Taylor, executive director of the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families.

Taylor helped lead the 2013 Race to Equity study, which found similar, extreme racial disparities, especially in Madison and Dane County.

That report led some publications to name Wisconsin "the worst place in America for black people to live."

That report was also the basis of the WKOW documentary, Our Wisconsin: Equity & Justice for All?

In it, we dig deeper into how and why those extreme racial disparities have developed and what needs to be done to end them.

You can watch the documentary (it's in two parts) by clicking here.