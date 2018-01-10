Seahawks fire former Badger QB Bevell, Cable

What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff.

The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday. Bevell was in charge of calling plays, while Cable was responsible for a run game and offensive line that failed to meet expectations.

It was a stunning sweep for head coach Pete Carroll, who has been immensely loyal to his assistants during his tenure.

Carroll's only other significant firing was offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates following the 2010 season, Carroll's first in Seattle. Most times when assistants have left, it's because they've received promotions elsewhere.

