Seahawks fire former Badger QB Bevell, Cable - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Seahawks fire former Badger QB Bevell, Cable

Posted: Updated:
RENTON, Wash. (AP) -

What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff.

The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday. Bevell was in charge of calling plays, while Cable was responsible for a run game and offensive line that failed to meet expectations.

It was a stunning sweep for head coach Pete Carroll, who has been immensely loyal to his assistants during his tenure.

Carroll's only other significant firing was offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates following the 2010 season, Carroll's first in Seattle. Most times when assistants have left, it's because they've received promotions elsewhere.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Former Badgers named to Canadian Olympic Team

    Former Badgers named to Canadian Olympic Team

    Former Wisconsin men's hockey players Rene Bourque and Cody Goloubef will represent Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, announced Hockey Canada on Thursday. With the naming of Bourque and Goloubef, Wisconsin has now sent at least one men's hockey player to every Winter Olympics since 1976. The duo become the fifth and sixth Badgers to play for the Canadian men's hockey team in the Olympics, joining Bruce Driver (1984), Patrick Flatley, Curtis Joseph (...More >>
    Former Wisconsin men's hockey players Rene Bourque and Cody Goloubef will represent Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, announced Hockey Canada on Thursday. With the naming of Bourque and Goloubef, Wisconsin has now sent at least one men's hockey player to every Winter Olympics since 1976. The duo become the fifth and sixth Badgers to play for the Canadian men's hockey team in the Olympics, joining Bruce Driver (1984), Patrick Flatley, Curtis Joseph (...More >>

  • Brett Favre concussion documentary to air Thursday

    Brett Favre concussion documentary to air Thursday

     On Thursday, a new documentary about Brett Favre and concussions will debut

    More >>

     On Thursday, a new documentary about Brett Favre and concussions will debut

    More >>

  • Seahawks fire former Badger QB Bevell, Cable

    Seahawks fire former Badger QB Bevell, Cable

    What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday.

    More >>

    What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.