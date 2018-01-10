Chef Miller beats Flay on Food Network - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chef Miller beats Flay on Food Network

MADISON (WKOW) -- A well-known Madison chef earned himself national notoriety Wednesday night.
    Chef Tory Miller won the 'Iron Chef Showdown' episode that aired on the Food Network.
    He outcooked a chef from Chicago, then went on to beat the network's Bobby Flay.
    Miller prepared bison in to take his victory over Flay.
    Miller's Deja food group owns L'Etoile, Estrellon, Graze and Sujeo restaurants in Madison.

