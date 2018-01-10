Chef Miller beats Flay on Food Network

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some area school districts have decided to close this afternoon ahead off the onset of bad weather.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Some area school districts have decided to close this afternoon ahead off the onset of bad weather.More >>
Temperatures are predicted to plummet from the 40s to the 20s during the day Thursday, making for icy conditions during the evening drive. The 27 Stormtrack Weather Team expects precipitation to turn from rain to freezing rain to sleet and snow by Thursday afternoon and evening.More >>
Temperatures are predicted to plummet from the 40s to the 20s during the day Thursday, making for icy conditions during the evening drive. The 27 Stormtrack Weather Team expects precipitation to turn from rain to freezing rain to sleet and snow by Thursday afternoon and evening.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The west side Madison Sam's Club will be closing permanently at the end of the month, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The west side Madison Sam's Club will be closing permanently at the end of the month, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.More >>
A Milwaukee man, who is also a Packers fan, was attacked by a bear in Florida.More >>
A Milwaukee man, who is also a Packers fan, was attacked by a bear in Florida.More >>
They're the buffer zones you may have in your community. They're the distances sex offenders must keep from places where kids usually are. But in one local community, city leaders are about to shorten those distances.More >>
They're the buffer zones you may have in your community. They're the distances sex offenders must keep from places where kids usually are. But in one local community, city leaders are about to shorten those distances.More >>
Firefighters tell 27 News they rescued an ATV operator after the vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Mendota.More >>
Firefighters tell 27 News they rescued an ATV operator after the vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Mendota.More >>
Wisconsin is on track with the rest of the country when it comes to the flu.More >>
Wisconsin is on track with the rest of the country when it comes to the flu.More >>
A Stoughton man was charged Wednesday with attacking a 78-year woman in her mobile home, and causing more than $10,000 in damage in what authorities say was an apparently drug-fueled rampageMore >>
A Stoughton man was charged Wednesday with attacking a 78-year woman in her mobile home, and causing more than $10,000 in damage in what authorities say was an apparently drug-fueled rampageMore >>
A Middleton company is setting the stage for a new green way to create their Hollywood lighting magic.More >>
A Middleton company is setting the stage for a new green way to create their Hollywood lighting magic.More >>
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is releasing results from its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" impaired driving initiativeMore >>
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is releasing results from its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" impaired driving initiativeMore >>
Repairs have been made on the Beltline and all lanes are open.More >>
Repairs have been made on the Beltline and all lanes are open.More >>
The State Department is overhauling its travel warning system for Americans abroad for the first time in years in an effort to streamline information on threats overseas and present it in a clearer, more direct fashion, it said.More >>
The State Department is overhauling its travel warning system for Americans abroad for the first time in years in an effort to streamline information on threats overseas and present it in a clearer, more direct fashion, it said.More >>