Hotel named for Judge Doyle project

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hilton Embassy Suites is the hotel that'll be part of Madison's Judge Doyle project downtown.
    The developer made the announcement Wednesday, along with naming Aimbridge Hospitality as the  operator of the new, 253-room hotel, which will be built on the current  site of the Government East parking garage.
    Once the garage is torn down, construction of the new hotel could begin in the spring of 2019.

