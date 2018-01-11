Wedding Planner & Guide's Winter Bridal Show this weekend - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- If someone popped the big question over the holidays, an event this weekend could be just what you're looking for.

Wedding Planner & Guide's Winter Bridal Show is happening January 13 and 14 at the Alliant Energy Center. The show is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

It features more than 200 wedding professionals and some of the latest trends for weddings. 

You can buy tickets in advance to save a little money. Click here for more details.

Organizers recommend bringing along the people helping you plan. Also, you may want to wear comfortable shoes and bring mailing labels for prize giveaways.

