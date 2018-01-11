Bear attacks Packers fan in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (ABC) -- A Milwaukee man, who is also a Packers fan, was attacked by a bear in Florida.

Andy Meunier, 41, said he was letting his dog outside Tuesday night in north Naples, when a normal night turned into a bloodbath.

"It was standing in front of me, and I tried to turn left real quick and get back in the house, and I caught an uppercut from a black bear," Meunier said.

Wildlife officials said it's the first time a bear has attacked a human in south Florida.

They've set traps to try to catch the bear.

Meunier has 41 stitches and said he's just glad to be alive.