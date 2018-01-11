Bear attacks Packers fan in Florida - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bear attacks Packers fan in Florida

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: WZVN-TV Courtesy: WZVN-TV

NAPLES, Fla. (ABC) -- A Milwaukee man, who is also a Packers fan, was attacked by a bear in Florida.

Andy Meunier, 41, said he was letting his dog outside Tuesday night in north Naples, when a normal night turned into a bloodbath.

"It was standing in front of me, and I tried to turn left real quick and get back in the house, and I caught an uppercut from a black bear," Meunier said.

Wildlife officials said it's the first time a bear has attacked a human in south Florida.

They've set traps to try to catch the bear.

Meunier has 41 stitches and said he's just glad to be alive.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.