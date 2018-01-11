Messy evening commute expected Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Temperatures are predicted to plummet from the 40s to the 20s during the day Thursday, making for icy conditions during the evening drive.

The 27 Stormtrack Weather Team expects precipitation to turn from rain to freezing rain to sleet and snow by Thursday afternoon and evening. That on top of already wet roads freezing could make for a slick drive home.

Here are some reminders from AARP when driving on icy roads:

- Bridges will be more slippery than roads as they freeze first.

- Drive in the tire tracks of other cars, where there will be the most traction.

- Change lanes gradually and grip the steering wheel firmly while you do.

- Beware of black ice; it's nearly impossible to see.

- If you hit ice, take your foot off the gas and don't brake. Steer the car straight.

The best tip to stay safe AARP adds is if you don't have to go anywhere in unfavorable weather, don't.