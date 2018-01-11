UPDATE: Repairs done on Beltline; all lanes open

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Repairs have been made on the Beltline near Monona Drive and all lanes are now open as of 6:30 a.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two lanes of the westbound Beltline are closed near Monona Dr.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the two left lanes are affected. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Dane County Communications Center says the pavement buckled. There was no crash.

Authorities say crews are doing emergency repairs.