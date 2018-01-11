Brett Favre concussion documentary to air Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some area school districts have decided to close this afternoon ahead off the onset of bad weather.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Some area school districts have decided to close this afternoon ahead off the onset of bad weather.More >>
Temperatures are predicted to plummet from the 40s to the 20s during the day Thursday, making for icy conditions during the evening drive. The 27 Stormtrack Weather Team expects precipitation to turn from rain to freezing rain to sleet and snow by Thursday afternoon and evening.More >>
Temperatures are predicted to plummet from the 40s to the 20s during the day Thursday, making for icy conditions during the evening drive. The 27 Stormtrack Weather Team expects precipitation to turn from rain to freezing rain to sleet and snow by Thursday afternoon and evening.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The west side Madison Sam's Club will be closing permanently at the end of the month, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The west side Madison Sam's Club will be closing permanently at the end of the month, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.More >>
A Milwaukee man, who is also a Packers fan, was attacked by a bear in Florida.More >>
A Milwaukee man, who is also a Packers fan, was attacked by a bear in Florida.More >>
On Thursday, a new documentary about Brett Favre and concussions will debutMore >>
On Thursday, a new documentary about Brett Favre and concussions will debutMore >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, Khris Middleton added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks turned up their defensive intensity after a porous first quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-103 on Wednesday night.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, Khris Middleton added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks turned up their defensive intensity after a porous first quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-103 on Wednesday night.More >>
Heading into Thursday night's showdown against Sun Prairie, Madison La Follette boys' hoops is just one game behind the Cardinals and Madison Memorial in the Big 8 standings.More >>
Heading into Thursday night's showdown against Sun Prairie, Madison La Follette boys' hoops is just one game behind the Cardinals and Madison Memorial in the Big 8 standings.More >>
What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday.More >>
What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday.More >>
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is on target to return from a left knee injury the week before the All-Star break. Coach Jason Kidd said before Wednesday night's game against Orlando that Parker is doing great and is about a month away from playing.More >>
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is on target to return from a left knee injury the week before the All-Star break. Coach Jason Kidd said before Wednesday night's game against Orlando that Parker is doing great and is about a month away from playing.More >>
New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has added former Green Bay executives Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to his revamped front office.More >>
New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has added former Green Bay executives Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to his revamped front office.More >>
Reliever Boone Logan and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract.More >>
Reliever Boone Logan and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract.More >>
The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points and Marquette used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away for an 84-64 win over No. 13 Seton Hall on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points and Marquette used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away for an 84-64 win over No. 13 Seton Hall on Tuesday night.More >>
They're the buffer zones you may have in your community. They're the distances sex offenders must keep from places where kids usually are. But in one local community, city leaders are about to shorten those distances.More >>
They're the buffer zones you may have in your community. They're the distances sex offenders must keep from places where kids usually are. But in one local community, city leaders are about to shorten those distances.More >>
Firefighters tell 27 News they rescued an ATV operator after the vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Mendota.More >>
Firefighters tell 27 News they rescued an ATV operator after the vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Mendota.More >>
Wisconsin is on track with the rest of the country when it comes to the flu.More >>
Wisconsin is on track with the rest of the country when it comes to the flu.More >>
A Stoughton man was charged Wednesday with attacking a 78-year woman in her mobile home, and causing more than $10,000 in damage in what authorities say was an apparently drug-fueled rampageMore >>
A Stoughton man was charged Wednesday with attacking a 78-year woman in her mobile home, and causing more than $10,000 in damage in what authorities say was an apparently drug-fueled rampageMore >>
A Middleton company is setting the stage for a new green way to create their Hollywood lighting magic.More >>
A Middleton company is setting the stage for a new green way to create their Hollywood lighting magic.More >>
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is releasing results from its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" impaired driving initiativeMore >>
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is releasing results from its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" impaired driving initiativeMore >>
Repairs have been made on the Beltline and all lanes are open.More >>
Repairs have been made on the Beltline and all lanes are open.More >>
The State Department is overhauling its travel warning system for Americans abroad for the first time in years in an effort to streamline information on threats overseas and present it in a clearer, more direct fashion, it said.More >>
The State Department is overhauling its travel warning system for Americans abroad for the first time in years in an effort to streamline information on threats overseas and present it in a clearer, more direct fashion, it said.More >>