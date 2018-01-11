Marquette Co. Sheriff's Office releases results from Drive Sober - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Marquette Co. Sheriff's Office releases results from Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign

Posted: Updated:

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is releasing results from its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" impaired driving initiative.

The department says on their Facebook page that they made seven arrests for impaired driving from December 15, 2017 through January 1, 2018.

The department also noted several other arrests and citations they made during the campaign including:

  • 4 safety belt violations
  • 21 speeding violations
  • 9 operating after revocation or suspension violations
  • 2 open intoxicants
  • 6 drug arrests
  • 2 felony arrests
  • 12 misdemeanor arrests
