Twins separated at birth return to 'GMA' one year later

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKOW) -- Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, twin sisters separated at birth, returned to "Good Morning America," Thursday after being reunited last year.

The two girls were born in China, but Audrey was adopted by a Wausau family, and Gracie lives in Washington.

The sisters appeared on Good Morning America to give an update on their relationship one year later. Watch the video clip below to see how the girls are doing now.

