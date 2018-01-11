Report: Too many parents still put babies at risk for sudden death

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows too many parents put their babies at risk for sudden death.

To improve the rate of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, health experts recommend parents put babies on their backs to sleep. The "Back is Best" campaign has reduced the number of sudden death for babies. A new report from the CDC shows the overall number of sleep-related infant deaths declining.

But the report also showed too many parents are still not following expert advice. More than 21% of parents don't but babies on their back. A staggering 61% share a bed and 38% use soft bedding like blankets, bumpers or pillows.

When you're a parent, doing those things may seem to give you and your baby better sleep, but experts warn those methods can lead to smothering deaths.

Here are the guidelines for safe sleep in infants: Lay baby on his or her back on a firm, flat surface with nothing in the crib or bassinet. If your baby is strong enough to roll onto his tummy after you put him on his back, there's no need to roll him back. But if he falls asleep in a car seat, swing or something like that, put him in a crib, bassinet or pack-n-play.

Room sharing is recommended by doctors, but not bed sharing. Experts say swaddling and pacifiers are just fine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says use these methods until your child is at least one year old for naps and at night.