Madison Sam's Club closure part of nationwide downsizing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The west side Madison Sam's Club will be closing permanently at the end of the month, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.

The store is closed Thursday to tell employees about the impending closure.

"That was a meeting we had in the club to inform our associates. That's not an easy conversation to have. Obviously, it's an emotional conversation," said Wal-Mart spokesperson Anne Hatfield. "And we wanted to then give our associates the day off.”

Located at 7050 Watts Road, the Madison store is scheduled to reopen Friday close permanently on Jan. 26, 2018. Wisconsin is also losing the Sam's store in West Allis. Those two are among 63 ABC reports are closing nationwide.

The Sam's Club in Janesville will remain open, Hatfield says, adding that the company hopes associates will consider transferring to another Sam's Club store or Walmart location. Walmart owns and operates Sam's Club.

John Dipko, a spokesman with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said they have reached out to regional workforce partners to make rapid response services available to affected workers.

Hatfield says Sam's Club started looking in the fall at ways to better position the business for the future.

“The Sam's e-commerce business is really booming and so what we're doing is making sure we have the right mix of stores and online,” she says. “We know what our customers need. And how much our customers.. where do they want clubs and how much they're shopping online. And just how much more they want that convenience of online. And really they want a mix. Our members in Madison are shopping at our clubs but they are also shopping online more than they were.“

Hatfield says Sam's Club plans to add 5 to 7 distribution centers to handle online sales deliveries. They currently have just two.

Sam's also has promised to refund memberships to those customers affected by the closures. Request a refund online HERE.

Amazon's Prime membership continues to take up a greater share of subscription shopping services, according to financial services firm Cowen and Company.

As far back as 2016, the percentage of US households that only pay for Prime membership more than doubled over the previous four years, from 7.1% in 2013 to 16.2% in 2016.

In the same time span, households that only use either Costco (from 14.9% to 9.8%) and Sam's Club (from 16.9% to 9.7%) dropped noticeably, according to BusinessInsider.com.

Sam's Club announced the closures on Twitter, writing, "After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."