Madison Sam's Club closure part of nationwide downsizing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some area school districts have decided to close this afternoon ahead off the onset of bad weather.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Some area school districts have decided to close this afternoon ahead off the onset of bad weather.More >>
Temperatures are predicted to plummet from the 40s to the 20s during the day Thursday, making for icy conditions during the evening drive. The 27 Stormtrack Weather Team expects precipitation to turn from rain to freezing rain to sleet and snow by Thursday afternoon and evening.More >>
Temperatures are predicted to plummet from the 40s to the 20s during the day Thursday, making for icy conditions during the evening drive. The 27 Stormtrack Weather Team expects precipitation to turn from rain to freezing rain to sleet and snow by Thursday afternoon and evening.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The west side Madison Sam's Club will be closing permanently at the end of the month, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The west side Madison Sam's Club will be closing permanently at the end of the month, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.More >>
A Milwaukee man, who is also a Packers fan, was attacked by a bear in Florida.More >>
A Milwaukee man, who is also a Packers fan, was attacked by a bear in Florida.More >>
A well-known Madison chef earned himself national notoriety Wednesday night.More >>
A well-known Madison chef earned himself national notoriety Wednesday night.More >>