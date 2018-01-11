Former Badgers named to Canadian Olympic Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, Khris Middleton added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks turned up their defensive intensity after a porous first quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-103 on Wednesday night.More >>
Heading into Thursday night's showdown against Sun Prairie, Madison La Follette boys' hoops is just one game behind the Cardinals and Madison Memorial in the Big 8 standings.More >>
What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday.More >>
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is on target to return from a left knee injury the week before the All-Star break. Coach Jason Kidd said before Wednesday night's game against Orlando that Parker is doing great and is about a month away from playing.More >>
New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has added former Green Bay executives Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to his revamped front office.More >>
Reliever Boone Logan and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract.More >>
The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points and Marquette used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away for an 84-64 win over No. 13 Seton Hall on Tuesday night.More >>
What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday.More >>
The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
10 turnovers and poor shooting lead to the Wisconsin men's basketball team losing their second straight game after a 63-59 loss to Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.More >>
