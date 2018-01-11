Former Badgers named to Canadian Olympic Team

Former Wisconsin men's hockey players Rene Bourque and Cody Goloubef will represent Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, announced Hockey Canada on Thursday.



With the naming of Bourque and Goloubef, Wisconsin has now sent at least one men's hockey player to every Winter Olympics since 1976. The duo become the fifth and sixth Badgers to play for the Canadian men's hockey team in the Olympics, joining Bruce Driver (1984), Patrick Flatley, Curtis Joseph (2002) and Dany Heatley (2006, 2010). Both Joseph and Heatley own gold medals.



Bourque, a Lac La Biche, Alberta native, currently plays forward for Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League where his 13 goals lead the team and rank second in the league, while his 21 points rank second on his team. The forward spent 12 season in the NHL playing for Chicago, Calgary, Montreal, Anaheim, Columbus and Colorado.



Bourque played for Canada at the Karjala Cup in Helsinki, Finland, and Biel, Switzerland in early November, a tournament used by Hockey Canada to evaluate players in selecting the Olympic roster.



A Badger from 2000-04, serving as a team captain his senior season, Bourque previously skated with Team Canada at the 2010 World Championship.



Goloubef, an Oakville, Ontario native, skates for the AHL's Stockton Heat, where he has six goals and 14 points in 27 games as a defenseman. He has skated in parts of six NHL seasons with both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Colorado Avalanche.



He represented his country at the Spengler Cup in late December in Switzerland and won the tournament title against Switzerland and four other squads from Russian and European leagues.



Goloubef already owns an international gold medal that he won in 2009 with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.



At Wisconsin, the rear guard collected 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 118 career games for the Badgers. He was part of UW's 2010 NCAA runner-up squad.



The 2018 Olympic Winter Games take place Feb. 9 -25 in PyeongChang, South Korea. Canada's men's team opens its Olympic tournament against Switzerland on Feb. 15, with later games against the Czech Republic on Feb. 16 and South Korea on Feb. 18.



Three other Badgers will also take part in the Olympics in various roles.



Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato will be going to South Korea as head coach of Team USA, while Chris Chelios will serve as one of Granato's assistants and Jim Johannson takes on the general manager position.



Bourque and Goloubef become the 24th and 25th all-time Badgers to play in the Olympics and the fifth and sixth Badgers for Team Canada. The Badgers will have two of their Canadians in the Olympics for the first time since 1984, when Bruce Driver and Patrick Flatley skated for Team Canada.

