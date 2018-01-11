Top-Ranked Badgers Helped By Top Goalie

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, Khris Middleton added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks turned up their defensive intensity after a porous first quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-103 on Wednesday night.More >>
Heading into Thursday night's showdown against Sun Prairie, Madison La Follette boys' hoops is just one game behind the Cardinals and Madison Memorial in the Big 8 standings.
What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is on target to return from a left knee injury the week before the All-Star break. Coach Jason Kidd said before Wednesday night's game against Orlando that Parker is doing great and is about a month away from playing.
New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has added former Green Bay executives Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to his revamped front office.
Reliever Boone Logan and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract.
