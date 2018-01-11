Top-Ranked Badgers Helped By Top Goalie

The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team also has the top-ranked goalie. It's tough following Patty Keizmeier Award-winner Ann-Renee Desbiens, but Kristen Campbell has been able to fill her skates.

The sophomore goalie has played all but six minutes of the hockey season in the net. Over that span, she's given up just 22 goals over 22 games - a 1 goal per game average. With a nearly 95% save average, she ranks as the best in the country of those who have played more than10 games.

"I give my defense a lot of credit," says Campbell. "Every game, they're really consistent. It's a whole team effort out there. So [my stat] numbers don't matter to me, it's [our team] coming out on top."

Through the first half the Badgers are 21-1 overall. Campbell's work ethic can be seen, when she's the last one to leave the ice.

"When you watch us practice, watch us play a game, watch her preparation - it's all an A+," says Wisconsin women's hockey coach Mark Johnson. "She does it very well and she's very consistent. So I think the consistency we've seen over the course of the first half is because of those work habits she has."

It's been quite a journey for Campbell who, last year, was playing for the University of North Dakota. However, they dissolved their women's hockey program - making Campbell free to transfer to Wisconsin without penalty."

"When it happened, obviously, it was pretty chaotic at the time," said Campbell. "I knew that I had been working towards being a starting goaltender at North Dakota as a freshman last year. Making the transition here, I'd been preparing for this opportunity and I'm just thankful and lucky it happened here at Wisconsin."

The top-ranked women's hockey team will be back in action this weekend hosting Minnesota State (Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm CT). However, the rest of the Badger home slate is sold out.