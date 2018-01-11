Governor's Island ATV rescue prompts Dane County Sheriff's deputy to warn about warm temps and ice fishing dangers

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Dane County Sheriff's Office has a warning for anyone considering a night out on lake ice. It comes after a close call Wednesday night on Lake Mendota when an ATV fell into the water. Luckily, the vehicle had floaters and the driver was able to be pulled out safely.

Thursday morning, a similar rescue happened at Governor's Island.

"Ice conditions are very unsafe, especially the expansion cracks, this gentleman went through an expansion crack," Deputy Todd Benisch said. That ice victim had a cell phone, but it wasn't high on his body and when he couldn't reach it, he cried for help. Luckily, a dog walker heard the call and alerted authorities.

Deputy Benisch says despite the scary moment, once rescued the victim went right back out to fish.

The Sheriff's Office knows they can't keep people from the water, but they say it is absolutely unsafe as rollercoaster temps plummet.

"There's a lot of water out here on top of ice so it's not good," he said.

He says be sure you bring your ice picks and floatation devices for the just in case moments.

"If you're gonna be out there, be careful," he said.