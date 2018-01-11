Suspected drug dealer arrested in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Police in Waunakee say they arrested a suspected drug dealer.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Henry Irwin Thursday morning.

Police raided a home on Kingston Way and found two pounds of marijuana, along with cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, schedule two narcotics including oxycodone and cash. Officers say much of the pot and cocaine were packaged in individual bags.

Irwin was booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of schedule 2 narcotics and maintaining a drug dwelling. Police say some of the charges carry an enhancer for being with 1,000 feet of a school.