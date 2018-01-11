New approach to curb drunk driving

HOBART (WKOW) -- One Wisconsin county is taking a new approach to curbing drunk driving.

This past weekend, officers in Brown County began asking all suspected drunk drivers where they were last drinking.

Businesses won't be cited or fined, but police say it could highlight potential problems.

"We would like to know where they're coming from so we can track this and try to help solve the problem and prevent this from happening again," police Lt. Dave Van Lanen told WBAY.

Authorities will release the first list of trouble spots in April.

The county's Tavern League is also working with bars to make safe rides a first thought for people who have been drinking.