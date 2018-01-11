Suspected arson destroys dump trucks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspected arson destroys dump trucks

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Arson investigators are looking into a fire that caused explosions and destroyed several dump trucks.
    The fire broke out at an industrial lot on Milwaukee's south side Thursday morning.
    Firefighters say the explosions were likely from the truck tires popping.
    Crews had to use chemical foam to put out the fire.
    Investigators say they're guessing the fire was electrical, but they're looking into the cause.

