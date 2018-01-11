Jumping worm damage appears limited in Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jumping worm damage appears limited in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report shows an invasive species found in the UW-Madison Arboretum is spreading, but it's had a limited effect so far.
    The report by UW ecologists found the Asian jumping worm is pushing out other earthworm species.
    But, they found limited evidence of any changes to vegetation.
    Researchers first discovered the jumping worm in the Arboretum in 2013.

