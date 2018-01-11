Badgers women fall at Northwestern - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers women fall at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (WKOW) -

The Badgers women's basketball team is still looking for a Big Ten victory. Wisconsin fell at Northwestern 69-60.

Suzanne Gilreath led Wisconsin with 17 points. Cayla McMorris and Marsha Howard each scored 13. The Badgers fell to 7-11 on the season. They are 0-5 in conference play.

