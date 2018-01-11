Car involved in police chase gets hit by train in West Allis - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car involved in police chase gets hit by train in West Allis

Posted: Updated:

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- A police chase ended with a train smashing into a car.

It all started in New Berlin, where police pulled over the car, but it took off and got away.

Authorities say the car showed up in West Allis, where it was abandoned on the train tracks and was hit by a train.

No one was hurt and no one has been arrested.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.