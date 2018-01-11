After milder temperatures, Sauk County highway crews prepare roads for another deep freeze

BARABOO (WKOW) --- Roads across some areas of Wisconsin got a new coat of salt and sand Thursday night, just in time for a major drop in the temperatures. That could mean dangerous road conditions, especially in some of the more rural parts of Sauk County.

“It was about noon time when our forecast were showing the drop in temperatures. We went out and started monitoring pavement conditions and temps. And once they reached those freezing points, we started to apply some materials, some salt and sand,” said Sauk County Highway Commissioner Patrick Gavinsky.



Once that freezing point hits, Gavinsky said the rain they saw early Thursday can translate into icy road.

“We can get a build up of ice obviously, once we reach that 32 degrees. So we keep an eye on the pavement temperatures and make sure we’ve got material out there to keep it as dry and safe as possible.”

Roads in the more rural areas can be a challenge.

“Normally we have some residual salt on the road. When an incident comes in, it gives us a little time to react,” Gavinsky said.

Melting and refreezing ice can also present its own headaches.

“We have to look at our drainage structures and we’ll have to keep an eye on the roadways through the changing temperatures,” Gavinsky said. “We’ve had the warm spell. The wet roads may look wet, but they could very well be the black ice or dry slippery,” Gavinsky said.

Crews began working in Baraboo at noon Thursday and should wrap up around 10 p.m. However, Gavinsky said if the weather changes, crews could be out applying material on the roads a little longer.