Meet Petra and learn about upcoming pet events

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Petra is a playful 7-year-old Shepherd mix who needs to find a good home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Petra came into the shelter with her brother because they were abandoned at their previous home. Roadruck says Petra likes being outdoors and enjoys hikes, walks and anything physical.

Roadruck also mentioned an upcoming event. The Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin is returning for the annual Pooch Pull! Come join the fun and enjoy seeing these canine athletes in action! When you need a break from the cold, come inside and warm up with some delicious chili, hot beverages, and baked goods for a donation.

The event will be held Saturday, February 17. Weigh in starts at 9:30 a.m. and competition starts at 11:00 a.m.

