Meet Petra and learn about upcoming pet events - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Meet Petra and learn about upcoming pet events

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Petra is a playful 7-year-old Shepherd mix who needs to find a good home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Petra came into the shelter with her brother because they were abandoned at their previous home. Roadruck says Petra likes being outdoors and enjoys hikes, walks and anything physical.

Roadruck also mentioned an upcoming event.  The Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin is returning for the annual Pooch Pull! Come join the fun and enjoy seeing these canine athletes in action! When you need a break from the cold, come inside and warm up with some delicious chili, hot beverages, and baked goods for a donation. 

The event will be held Saturday, February 17.  Weigh in starts at 9:30 a.m. and competition starts at 11:00 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.