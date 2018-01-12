Trending: Teens post videos online of consuming detergent pods - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

(WKOW) -- There's an alarming trend going on online that parents should be aware of.  In the Tide Pod Challenge teens put detergent pods in their mouths and post videos online.  They will bite or even eat the pods.  

Teens started posting these videos as a joke, but doctors say it is no laughing matter.  The chemicals in the pods can burn your mouth, lips and esophagus.  Also the membrane around the pod can cause central nervous system depression.  

Our ABC station in Phoenix reached out to the maker of Tide Pods.  Procter and Gamble had this response, “We have seen no indication of an increase of cases seeking medical treatment amongst infants and teenagers associated with the recent uptick in social media conversation or in consumer calls... Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes, and they're used safely in millions of households every day. They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children.”

If you find your child taking part in this challenge, the Wisconsin Poison Center is available 24 hours a day at (800) 222-1222.  

