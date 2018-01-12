Be mindful of slippery spots Friday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wet pavement has frozen since temperatures tumbled Thursday leaving some slippery spots.

Our 27 Stormtrack Weather Team says the biggest issues you will run into Friday are icy sidewalks and parking lots, so be careful walking the dog, taking the kids to the bus stop, walking into work or running errands.

The WisDOT 511 Winter Road Conditions Map lists most major roads in good winter driving conditions. Stretches of I-94, I-90, US 151 and US 14 remained slippery early Friday morning the farther away from Madison you are.

As of 5:45am, 911 dispatchers in Dane and Rock Counties told 27 News they had not seen any issues on the roads regarding icy spots.