20-foot sinkhole in West Allis caused by water main break - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

20-foot sinkhole in West Allis caused by water main break

Posted: Updated:

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Crews have been working throughout the night to repair a 20-foot sinkhole.

Some people in West Allis were told their water would be turned off Thursday night. The City of West Allis says the sinkhole was caused because of a water main break.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.