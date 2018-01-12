UPDATE: N. Sherman Ave. could be closed for hours after water main break

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Water Utility says crews have isolated the break and repairs are happening now.

Expect the northbound lanes of North Sherman Avenue to be closed for up to six hours Friday. Homes and businesses in the 1500 block of North Sherman will also be out of water until the main is repaired.

Sherman Middle School and Shabazz High School, which get their water from two mains, do have water service.

If you have discolored water because of mineral sediment, run the cold water tap in the lowest level of your home until the water runs clear. The Madison Water Utility says discolored water isn't harmful, but it recommends people avoid using it for cooking or drinking. If your water doesn't clear after a few minutes, call this number: (608) 266-4661.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Water Utility says crews are working on a large water main break.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. on N. Sherman Avenue two blocks north of Aberg Avenue. Crews are working to isolate the break.

All northbound lanes of N. Sherman Avenue have been shut down in the immediate area. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Logan Street.

Customers in the area might also notice discolored water because of pressure changes. That can stir up mineral sediment in water mains, according to the Madison Water Utility.