Gov. Walker, Sen. Baldwin differ on Medicaid work requirements

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin respond to possible changes for Medicaid recipients.

Some states, including Wisconsin, could soon require people on Medicaid to work, or they would risk losing their coverage. Wisconsin and a handful of other states have submitted waivers that would allow them to deny care to people who are unemployed. 

Governor Walker is in favor of the idea. "We know that for people who are physically and mentally capable of working, there's no reason why we can't get them into the workforce. I just fundamentally believe that public assistance should be more like a trampoline and less like a hammock."

Governor Walker seemed to address one argument by opponents, who say there are people with physical or mental health problems who can't work, but don't qualify for federal disability programs.

Under the new provision, states would be required to fund job training resources for Medicaid recipients before they can deny coverage.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin worries about making changes, saying, "I am concerned this will create barriers to affordable health insurance for low-income Wisconsinites, particularly in economically depressed, rural communities in Wisconsin."

