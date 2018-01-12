Shed destroyed in fire near Benton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Shed destroyed in fire near Benton

BENTON, Wis. (WKOW) - A shed filled with wood located next to an outdoor boiler was destroyed by fire near Benton Thursday evening.

The shed appeared to be a total loss in photos posted to the Benton Fire Department Facebook page.

The village of Benton is located in LaFayette county in southwestern Wisconsin

