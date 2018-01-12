Misty weather, salty roads can cause phone poles to combust

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- We Energies has responded to about a dozen power pole fires Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Southeast Wisconsin and the Fox Valley, which have affected nearly 5,000 customers at one time or another.

The fires can occur during periods of high humidity, fog, misty rain or light snow at times when nearby roads and highways are covered with road salt, according to a post on the We Energies Facebook page.

The weather conditions and road salt that sprays onto the poles conduct just enough electricity to cause a power pole to catch fire.

If people see a pole fire or have a power outage, the can call We Energies at 800-662-4797.