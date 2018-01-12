Ice cream bars being voluntarily recalled over listeria contamination

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fieldbrook Foods corporation is voluntarily taking its orange ice cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars off store shelves because they could be contaminated with listeria.

In our area, they would have been sold under the brand names Kemps, Sundae Shop or Party Treat.

The recalled ice cream has a production date sometime in 2017 and a best by date sometime in 2018 or even into 2019.

No one has been reported sick yet, but you can return your ice cream for a full refund.