Sen. Johnson calls on Trump to apologize for vulgar comment

A person is in custody after a police pursuit of a Greyhound bus near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.More >>
Investigators are questioning a 23-year-old man after he reportedly pushed a woman to the ground and stole her purse Friday night.More >>
The bone-chilling weather didn't hold back Sam's Club lovers who at times wrapped around the store in a line just waiting to get inside.More >>
All lanes of E. Washington Ave. are open after southbound lanes were shut down early Saturday when a van crashed into a home.More >>
Undocumented immigrants make up a large portion of the workforce on dairy farms in the state. And farmer who employs immigrant workers feel a level of anxiety ICE agents raided a Washington County dairy farm.More >>
