GM says it will be mass-producing cars without steering wheels

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Three women part of the Free the Nipple campaign who were ticketed for going topless at a New Hampshire beach are taking their fight to the state's highest court.

Women taking their right to go topless to state's high court

Connecticut State Police say they are releasing a report Friday on the agency's response to the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 26 children and educators dead.

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.

Kentucky is first to get OK for Medicaid work requirement

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

Some say legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at odds with current social, political climate on first holiday under President Trump.

Leaders say Trump presidency is at odds with MLK's legacy

Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.

Hawaii emergency management officials said a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was mistake.

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

DETROIT (AP) - General Motors says it will making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.

The company says it has filed a petition with the federal government seeking permission to put the vehicles on the road sometime next year with no human backup drivers.

GM's Cruise Automation unit has announced plans to carry passengers in self-driving cars that won't have a backup driver in 2019. The location of the service has not been revealed.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly says the first of the autonomous Chevrolet Bolts is being tested. He says the company isn't announcing how many will be made.

Waymo, which used to be the autonomous car arm of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, has made a limited number of autonomous vehicles without steering wheels and pedals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.