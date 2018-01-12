Elevated lead levels in water discovered in two Poynette schools

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- Two Poynette schools have elevated lead levels in their water, according to test results received Thursday by the school district.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, District Administrator Matt Shappell said the district took immediate steps to mitigate the situation by disabling or filtering water at the two locations.

Shappell said the district is in the process of exploring both short and long-term solutions to the issue that includes additional testing and remediation.

According to the letter, the district recently added a new preventative maintenance program that randomly tests water sources for lead.

Currently there are no requirements for public schools to test their water and the district was acting on its own behalf.

Water was gathered from 10 locations throughout the three buildings in the district and the samples were sent to the state environmental testing lab.

The results were returned to the district Thursday and two of the tests came in over the recommended EPA limit for lead.

One sample came from the high school and the other form Arlington Early Learning Center.