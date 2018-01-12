Elevated lead levels in water discovered in two Poynette schools

A person is in custody after a police pursuit of a Greyhound bus near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.More >>
Investigators are questioning a 23-year-old man after he reportedly pushed a woman to the ground and stole her purse Friday night.More >>
The bone-chilling weather didn't hold back Sam's Club lovers who at times wrapped around the store in a line just waiting to get inside.More >>
All lanes of E. Washington Ave. are open after southbound lanes were shut down early Saturday when a van crashed into a home.More >>
Undocumented immigrants make up a large portion of the workforce on dairy farms in the state. And farmer who employs immigrant workers feel a level of anxiety ICE agents raided a Washington County dairy farm.More >>
There's a wind chill advisory in effect from midnight Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for Crawford, Richland, Juneau and Adams counties.More >>
Despite which political party they represent, both sides of the aisle want an apology from President Trump.More >>
After federal ICE agents arrested some immigrant workers on a Washington County dairy farm this week, there's a push for a visa program that will protect both workers and their employers.More >>
Spirits will soar along the Wisconsin River at the annual Bald Eagle Watching Days in Prairie du Sac. It's the 31st year of the tradition in Sauk City and Prairie du Sac.More >>
VERONA (WKOW) -- A Verona Elementary School doing something drastic to save the environment.More >>
POYNETTE (WKOW) -- Two Poynette schools have elevated lead levels in their water, according to test results received Thursday by the school district.More >>
Platteville Police have released more information about the situation that prompted closing Platteville school Friday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- As Madison prepares to observe Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday, many still remember the civil rights' leader's visit in 1965.More >>
WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has called on President Donald Trump to apologize for his vulgar comments made Thursday during a closed door meeting with lawmakers about immigration.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Fieldbrook foods corporation is voluntarily taking its orange ice cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars off store shelves because they could be contaminated with listeria.More >>
