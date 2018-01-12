Local lawmakers seek an apology from the president

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite which party they represent, both sides of the aisle want an apology from President Trump. Local members of Congress are speaking out after the president allegedly made a derogatory comment about African nations.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) says he wasn't in the room but understands under the public eye you need to be careful with your words. "When you're in the public life, I think you need to hold yourself to a higher standard,” Johnson said. “Children are watching, the world is watching and it’s very unfortunate, I think the president should apologize.”

Johnson is not the only one calling for an apology from the president. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) says the comments are “sicking, hateful and divisive.” Baldwin tweeted that the president should be held responsible.

Speaker Paul Ryan finally broke his silence Friday in Milwaukee calling the president's remarks "very unfortunate" and "unhelpful."

Johnson says some issues like immigration reform can be resolved, but sometimes they don't need everyone's input. "We need to pass this in Congress, it's helpful to have leadership from the president no doubt about it, but in the end it's up to Congress,” said Johnson. “Members in the Senate, members in the House, democrats and republicans finding those areas of agreement."

Other republicans who attended the Thursday meeting were Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.). They said in a joint statement Friday that they didn’t recall Trump “saying these comments specifically.”