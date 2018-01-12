MADISON (WKOW) -- Spirits will soar along the Wisconsin River at the annual Bald Eagle Watching Days in Prairie du Sac.



It's the 31st year of the tradition in Sauk City and Prairie du Sac. The Ferry Bluff Eagle Council organized a weekend of free programs about eagles and wildlife.



The main attraction is the majestic symbol of our country and you can watch them on their morning flights for food.



"The best places to take a look are the Praire du Sac village municipal parking lot, the VFW club, campgrounds called the VFW park," said Gene Unger, Ferry Bluff Eagle Council. "Also Alliant Energy's hydro plant and in Sauk City, right off the Sauk City bridge."



The best time to be there is early in the morning. The eagles first start flying in for breakfast. Organizers say they're also starting to see golden eagles joining the flocks along the Wisconsin River.