Customers flock to Madison's Sam's Club before it permanently closes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The bone-chilling weather didn't hold back Sam's Club lovers who at times wrapped around the store in a line just waiting to get inside.

The store was closed for the day on Thursday as managers informed employees that the store would be closing for good on January 26th. But the location on Watts road on Madison's west side opened at 10 a.m. on Friday and shoppers were ready.

"Long lines, they moved us through very quickly," said Elizabeth McLean who went to bulk up on some things.

"That's the easiest way to describe it -- it's a zoo," said Henry Roeben as he chuckled trying to find a shopping cart.

"I mean I come here all the time and I've never seen it this busy," said another shopper.

The parking lot was swamped with cars. At times, the store locked it's doors because too many people were inside. It left dozens waiting in line that you would usually see leading up to Black Friday.

"I got up to the door and they were just shutting the inside door saying there were too many shoppers in the store. They had to wait until they cleared some out," said Roeben.

For Marsha Ralston-Edlinger, this was the place where she bought her pet food and housing needs.

"I wanted to make one last shop here before they did close. I probably won't come back because it's a mad house in there," said Ralston-Edlinger.

Elizabeth McLean was a Sam's Club member for 10 years.

"I am very disappointed because I have diabetes and I can come out here and buy large quantities of things to help me keep my carbohydrates under control," said McLean.

She waited for a cart this morning and by midday they were still hard to come by. Several shoppers were seen following people to their cars just to have one.

But through the chaos, many don't want to accept the fact that this store's days are dwindling.

"Actually I was shocked. I mean for the Madison area, I was shocked that they were going to close it," said Lisa Ruge.

"It's very unfortunate because a lot of people depend on saving what they can and this is a good place to do it," added Ralston-Edlinger.

Several shoppers told 27 News that everything in the store is 25 percent off. The store closed at 6 p.m. on Friday. It will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m.