Push for state-run immigrant worker visa program

MADISON (WKOW) -- After federal ICE agents arrested some immigrant workers on a Washington County dairy farm this week, there's a push for a visa program that will protect both workers and their employers.

Besides dairy farms, Wisconsin's tourism and manufacturing industries also rely heavily on workers from other countries.

Senator Ron Johnson is once again pushing for his idea of an immigrant worker visa program run by the states.

"Let's allocate X number of visas to the states to have them manage it. They can determine what industries, what types of visas. These would be three year, temporary, they could be renewed. States can set wage rates so you don't depress wages in particular industries," Johnson said on WKOW's Capital City Sunday program.

The GOP senator says a federal, one-size-fits-all worker visa program won't work, because some states don't need as many as others.

Johnson says he introduced his bill last year and hopes to make it part of a new federal immigration policy.