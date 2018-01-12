UPDATE: Four arrested in armed robbery at Madison T-Mobile - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Four arrested in armed robbery at Madison T-Mobile

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police say more than $20,000 worth of phones and other cell equipment was taken from the T-Mobile on the east side.  

According to a release from the department, Friday around 7:00 p.m. three robbers wearing masks went into the store.  At least one of them had a gun.  

They got away with the merchandise, but officers eventually caught up with them near CTH N and H south of the city.  They found the gun and other evidence of the crime.   

Police say four men were in involved.  They are 18 to 25 years old.  

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are questioning four people who they believe may have robbed a mobile phone store on the city's northeast side Friday.

Lt. Mindy Winter tells Channel 27 News a "group of people" entered the T-Mobile store at 1 Dempsey Road about 7:00 p.m.

Several suspects fled the scene and four people are now in custody.  

It's not known if any goods or money were taken; police are in the process of examining a car that might have been involved in the incident. 

