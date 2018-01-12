Dangerous wind chills in effect through Saturday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- The arctic air is back!

Despite lots of sunshine on Friday, temperatures were mainly in the teens with a colder wind chill.

Friday night, we dropped into the single digits with wind chills well below zero.

There is a WIND CHILL ADVISORY from midnight Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for Crawford, Richland, Juneau and Adams counties.

Actual temperatures likely won't get higher than 17 this weekend and will drop to four below on Saturday overnight.

You'll want to layer up -- frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes to your exposed skin when it gets this cold.