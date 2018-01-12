Men's College Hockey: Badgers return home with 2-0 loss to Michigan State

With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against No. 18 Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center.

Mitch Lewandowski scored at 19:49 mark of the second period on a Michigan State power play. Cody Milan added an empty net goal at the 18:54 mark of the third period to lead the Spartans.

Tonight's loss is the second time this season the Badgers have been shut out against Michigan State. The first came on Nov. 11 in East Lansing in a 2-0 final.

Kyle Hayton finished with 19 saves in net in the loss for Wisconsin.

Next Up: Game two of the weekend against Michigan State is set for Saturday, 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.