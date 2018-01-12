Men's College Hockey: Badgers return home with 2-0 loss to Michigan State

High school basketball scores from games around the state of Wisconsin on Jan. 12.More >>
Kevin Durant scored 26 points, Draymond Green added 21 and the Golden State Warriors used a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 on Friday night.
With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center.
The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team also has the top-ranked goalie. It's tough following Patty Keizmeier Award-winner Ann-Renee Desbiens, but Kristen Campbell has been able to fill her skates. The sophomore goalie has played all but six minutes of the hockey season in the net. Over that span, she's given up just 22 goals over 22 games - a 1 goal per game average. With a nearly 95% save average, she ranks as the best in the country of those...
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, Khris Middleton added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks turned up their defensive intensity after a porous first quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-103 on Wednesday night.
Heading into Thursday night's showdown against Sun Prairie, Madison La Follette boys' hoops is just one game behind the Cardinals and Madison Memorial in the Big 8 standings.
What's expected to be an off-season makeover for the Seattle Seahawks is starting with its coaching staff. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator (and former Wisconsin QB) Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on Wednesday.
With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center.
The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team also has the top-ranked goalie. It's tough following Patty Keizmeier Award-winner Ann-Renee Desbiens, but Kristen Campbell has been able to fill her skates. The sophomore goalie has played all but six minutes of the hockey season in the net. Over that span, she's given up just 22 goals over 22 games - a 1 goal per game average. With a nearly 95% save average, she ranks as the best in the country of those...
