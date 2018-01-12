Men's College Hockey: Badgers return home with 2-0 loss to Michi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Men's College Hockey: Badgers return home with 2-0 loss to Michigan State

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against No. 18 Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center. 

Mitch Lewandowski scored at 19:49 mark of the second period on a Michigan State power play. Cody Milan added an empty net goal at the 18:54 mark of the third period to lead the Spartans.

Tonight's loss is the second time this season the Badgers have been shut out against Michigan State. The first came on Nov. 11 in East Lansing in a 2-0 final.

Kyle Hayton finished with 19 saves in net in the loss for Wisconsin. 

Next Up: Game two of the weekend against Michigan State is set for Saturday, 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center. 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • High school basketball scores from Jan. 12

    High school basketball scores from Jan. 12

    High school basketball scores from games around the state of Wisconsin on Jan. 12.

    More >>

    High school basketball scores from games around the state of Wisconsin on Jan. 12.

    More >>

  • Warriors' 108-94 road win over Bucks

    Warriors' 108-94 road win over Bucks

    Kevin Durant scored 26 points, Draymond Green added 21 and the Golden State Warriors used a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 on Friday night. 

    More >>

    Kevin Durant scored 26 points, Draymond Green added 21 and the Golden State Warriors used a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 on Friday night. 

    More >>

  • Men's College Hockey: Badgers return home with 2-0 loss to Michigan State

    Men's College Hockey: Badgers return home with 2-0 loss to Michigan State

    With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center. 

    More >>

    With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center. 

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Men's College Hockey: Badgers return home with 2-0 loss to Michigan State

    Men's College Hockey: Badgers return home with 2-0 loss to Michigan State

    With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center. 

    More >>

    With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center. 

    More >>

  • Top-ranked Badgers helped by top goalie

    Top-ranked Badgers helped by top goalie

    The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team also has the top-ranked goalie.  It's tough following Patty Keizmeier Award-winner Ann-Renee Desbiens, but Kristen Campbell has been able to fill her skates. The sophomore goalie has played all but six minutes of the hockey season in the net.  Over that span, she's given up just 22 goals over 22 games - a 1 goal per game average. With a nearly 95% save average, she ranks as the best in the country of those...

    More >>

    The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team also has the top-ranked goalie.  It's tough following Patty Keizmeier Award-winner Ann-Renee Desbiens, but Kristen Campbell has been able to fill her skates. The sophomore goalie has played all but six minutes of the hockey season in the net.  Over that span, she's given up just 22 goals over 22 games - a 1 goal per game average. With a nearly 95% save average, she ranks as the best in the country of those...

    More >>

  • Badgers women fall at Northwestern

    Badgers women fall at Northwestern

    The Badgers women's basketball team is still looking for a Big Ten victory. Wisconsin fell at Northwestern 69-60. Suzanne Gilreath led Wisconsin with 17 points. Cayla McMorris and Marsha Howard each scored 13. The Badgers fell to 7-11 on the season. They are 0-5 in conference play.More >>
    The Badgers women's basketball team is still looking for a Big Ten victory. Wisconsin fell at Northwestern 69-60. Suzanne Gilreath led Wisconsin with 17 points. Cayla McMorris and Marsha Howard each scored 13. The Badgers fell to 7-11 on the season. They are 0-5 in conference play.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.