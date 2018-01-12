Madison police arrest alleged purse-snatcher at west side grocery

MADISON (WKOW) Investigators are questioning a 23-year-old man after he reportedly pushed a woman to the ground and stole her purse Friday night.

Police say a 43-year-old woman was robbed at the Pick-N-Save store at 261 Junction Road a little after 6:00 Friday night. He jumped into a minivan and drove off.

Officers located the van parked outside West Towne Mall a short time later and tried to talk to three men who were walking toward it.

The three took off running and police chased them until one of the three suspects was captured near the Denny's Restaurant on Gammon and Odana Road.

The suspect taken into custody is Antoine White, 23; he was arrested on felony warrants.

Police dogs were brought in to look for the other two suspects but they weren't successful in finding them.

The MPD continues to investigate this robbery.