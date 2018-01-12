The Sausage That Saved: Trapped butcher uses frozen meat to get out of freezer

TOTNES, ENGLAND (WKOW) -- A British butcher has a special serving of meat to thank for helping him escape a freezer.

Chris McCabe says he went to his walk-in freezer when the wind blew the door shut. It's 4 degrees below zero inside the freezer and the safety button had frozen. McCabe says he unsuccessfully tried to kick open the door, then tried to find something to break the ice.

"So first of all, I picked up a rabbit, but that was no good; then a box of bones, they're no good. There are some pigeons, they're no good. A guinea fowl. That was no good," McCabe says. "And then I suddenly saw a stick of black pudding, the last one. I picked up this black pudding, which was solid and I was able then, having moved this rack, to give it two or three good bangs and finally I broke the ice and the door opened and I stepped outside into the warm."

Black pudding is a form of blood sausage. McCabe told the BBC they sell two or three of them a week, and that was the last one in the freezer.