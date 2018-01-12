High school basketball scores from Jan. 12

The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team also has the top-ranked goalie. It's tough following Patty Keizmeier Award-winner Ann-Renee Desbiens, but Kristen Campbell has been able to fill her skates. The sophomore goalie has played all but six minutes of the hockey season in the net. Over that span, she's given up just 22 goals over 22 games - a 1 goal per game average. With a nearly 95% save average, she ranks as the best in the country of those...