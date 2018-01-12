High school basketball scores from Jan. 12

MADISON (AP) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 41, Nekoosa 34
Almond-Bancroft 59, Wild Rose 54
Amherst 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 34
Ashland 62, Washburn 55
Assumption 64, Marathon 63
Auburndale 50, Stratford 47
Bangor 65, Hillsboro 35
Bay Port 85, Green Bay Preble 44
Beaver Dam 70, Baraboo 39
Bloomer 64, Hayward 43
Bonduel 77, Menominee Indian 63
Brookfield Central 74, Wauwatosa East 56
Brookfield East 67, Germantown 39
Brown Deer 98, Milwaukee Lutheran 81
Cedarburg 57, Nicolet 55
Clear Lake 68, Cameron 57
Crandon 74, Phelps 57
D.C. Everest 59, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
Darlington 60, Boscobel 33
De Pere 60, Pulaski 43
Denmark 62, Waupaca 50
Destiny 65, Milwaukee Marshall 52
East Troy 88, Brodhead 60
Eau Claire North 63, Chippewa Falls 53
Edgar 56, Newman Catholic 31
Evansville 81, Big Foot 71
Flambeau 65, Bruce 48
Franklin 76, Kenosha Tremper 40
Gibraltar 68, Sevastopol 57
Green Bay Southwest 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 37
Greenfield 57, Cudahy 56
Homestead 56, Slinger 39
Kaukauna 53, Fond du Lac 33
Kenosha Bradford 85, Racine Case 69
Kettle Moraine 59, West Allis Nathan Hale 37
Kickapoo 74, Weston 22
Kimberly 64, Appleton North 37
La Crosse Central 65, Sparta 39
Lake Holcombe 66, Colby 41
Lakeland 85, Mosinee 75
Little Chute 50, Fox Valley Lutheran 44
Manawa 60, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 51
Marinette 71, Clintonville 41
Marshfield 55, Wausau West 16
Mauston 79, Wautoma 74
McFarland 50, Turner 49
Medford Area 93, Northland Pines 69
Menomonee Falls 81, Hamilton 80
Messmer 51, Saint Francis 50
Milwaukee Arts 83, Milwaukee Juneau 57
Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 60, Milwaukee North 52
Mount Horeb 61, Portage 47
Mukwonago 71, Waukesha West 57
Muskego 77, Arrowhead 66
Necedah 78, Cashton 53
Neenah 71, Oshkosh West 68
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Pius XI Catholic 55
New Lisbon 59, Wonewoc-Center 53
New London 71, Shawano Comm. 67
Notre Dame 40, Ashwaubenon 38
Oconto 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 51
Onalaska 69, Tomah 63, OT
Oregon 48, Fort Atkinson 45, 2OT
Oshkosh North 87, Appleton West 67
Pewaukee 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 48
Phillips 71, Abbotsford 60
Platteville 59, River Valley 41
Port Edwards 59, Pacelli 36
Prairie du Chien 69, Lancaster 61
Prentice 63, Chequamegon 45
Prescott 57, River Falls 50
Racine Horlick 84, Kenosha Indian Trail 64
Racine Park 63, Oak Creek 32
Rhinelander 66, Antigo 44
Rib Lake 71, Athens 46
Rice Lake 67, Menomonie 49
Richland Center 66, Dodgeville 60
Rosholt 65, Pittsville 60
Saint Lawrence Seminary 63, Eastbrook Academy 46
Sauk Prairie 57, Reedsburg Area 54
Shiocton 88, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67
St. Croix Falls 60, Frederic 45
Stevens Point 79, Wausau East 39
Stoughton 82, Monona Grove 70
Thorp 57, Fall Creek 45
Union Grove 69, Badger 51
Unity 59, Webster 42
Watertown 55, Edgewood 54
Waukesha North 61, Oconomowoc 59
Waunakee 73, DeForest 58
Wauwatosa West 65, Marquette University 63
Wauzeka-Steuben 84, La Farge 32
West Allis Central 77, Greendale 46
West Bend East 62, West Bend West 39
West De Pere 65, Green Bay East 59
West Salem 51, Westby 42
Whitefish Bay 79, Hartford Union 63
Whitnall 70, Shorewood 54
Wilmot Union 79, Elkhorn Area 68
Wisconsin Dells 89, Westfield Area 50
Wrightstown 65, Freedom 56
Xavier 92, Green Bay West 73
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albany 68, Madison Abundant Life 37
Amherst 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 24
Appleton North 55, Kimberly 48
Aquinas 72, Holmen 44
Arcadia 67, Luther 52
Arrowhead 64, Muskego 41
Augusta 51, Gilmanton 34
Bay Port 56, Green Bay Preble 30
Belleville 68, Waterloo 53
Benton 54, River Ridge 39
Black Hawk 70, Argyle 26
Bowler 58, Marion 31
Brillion 50, Kiel 31
Burlington 47, Delavan-Darien 36
Cedarburg 66, Nicolet 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 52, Dodgeland 26
Chippewa Falls 53, Eau Claire North 45
Clinton 55, Evansville 44
Colfax 50, Durand 39
Columbus Catholic 69, Spencer 35
Cornell 59, Birchwood 24
Crivitz 54, Suring 40
D.C. Everest 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37
Darlington 71, Iowa-Grant 27
Divine Savior 63, Wauwatosa West 44
Eleva-Strum 60, Pepin/Alma 37
Fall River 38, Pardeeville 24
Flambeau 78, Bruce 45
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 71, Black River Falls 32
Gillett 67, Lena 38
Grafton 62, Port Washington 27
Green Bay Southwest 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Greendale 60, West Allis Central 40
Greenfield 41, Cudahy 38
Hamilton 61, Menomonee Falls 37
Heritage Christian 41, Kenosha Christian Life 27
Highland 54, Cassville 42
Homestead 44, Slinger 23
Hudson 53, Eau Claire Memorial 40
Independence 75, Whitehall 29
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Tigerton 30
Johnson Creek 56, Madison Country Day 33
Kaukauna 83, Fond du Lac 70
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Racine St. Catherine's 36
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Ripon 24
Kohler 35, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24
Lakeland 68, Mosinee 51
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Columbus 48
Lincoln 53, Blair-Taylor 27
Lodi 38, Watertown Luther Prep 26
Lourdes Academy 55, Oakfield 40
Loyal 55, Greenwood 41
Madison La Follette 75, Janesville Craig 69
Madison West 75, Beloit Memorial 62
Manawa 59, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 39
Markesan 53, Rio 30
Marshall 60, Cambridge 52
Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47
McDonell Central 72, Stanley-Boyd 44
Medford Area 69, Northland Pines 63
Menominee Indian 49, Bonduel 42
Messmer 71, Saint Francis 31
Middleton 52, Madison Memorial 45
Milwaukee Golda Meir 64, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 49
Milwaukee Lutheran 62, Brown Deer 57
Milwaukee Riverside University 73, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 44
Mineral Point 58, Cuba City 41
Mishicot 61, Sheboygan Lutheran 54
Monticello 38, Pecatonica 29
Mount Horeb 37, Fort Atkinson 32
Mukwonago 67, Waukesha West 31
Neillsville 60, Gilman 41
Nekoosa 56, Adams-Friendship 44
New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Pius XI Catholic 31
New Holstein 51, Roncalli 44
Northland Lutheran 68, Gresham Community 57
Oak Creek 61, Racine Park 30
Oconomowoc 60, Waukesha North 49
Oostburg 55, Hilbert 30
Osseo-Fairchild 71, Fall Creek 35
Ozaukee 54, Howards Grove 51
Pacelli 48, Port Edwards 46
Palmyra-Eagle 47, Parkview 27
Pewaukee 62, Wisconsin Lutheran 30
Platteville 59, River Valley 31
Plymouth 61, Kewaskum 30
Prairie du Chien 52, Lancaster 49
Prentice 78, Phillips 52
Prescott 58, New Richmond 49
Princeton/Green Lake 51, Cambria-Friesland 31
Pulaski 51, De Pere 23
Racine Case 62, Kenosha Bradford 48
Racine Horlick 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 56
Random Lake 47, Reedsville 32
Rhinelander 66, Antigo 53
Rice Lake 59, Menomonie 56
Rosholt 63, Pittsville 33
Saint Croix Central 64, Ellsworth 51
Saint Thomas More 53, Dominican 49
Shiocton 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37
Shorewood 53, Whitnall 30
Shullsburg 55, Potosi 51
Siren 40, Luck 38
South Milwaukee 57, New Berlin West 49
Sparta 29, La Crosse Central 26
St. Croix Falls 66, Frederic 22
St. Marys Springs 49, Lomira 41
Stevens Point 82, Wausau East 24
Three Lakes 71, Coleman 38
Turner 53, Edgerton 50
Union Grove 60, Badger 44
University Lake/Trinity 46, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 20
Valders 72, Chilton 49
Verona Area 29, Janesville Parker 27
Waterford 56, Westosha Central 18
Waukesha South 61, Catholic Memorial 53
Waupun 38, Campbellsport 26
Wausau West 76, Marshfield 67
Wausaukee 28, Niagara 27
Wautoma 68, Mauston 43
Wauwatosa East 43, Brookfield Central 36
West Salem 67, Viroqua 42
Whitefish Bay 50, Hartford Union 35
Wilmot Union 56, Elkhorn Area 42
Winneconne 38, Berlin 34