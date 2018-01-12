High school basketball scores from Jan. 12 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

High school basketball scores from Jan. 12

MADISON (AP) -

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 41, Nekoosa 34
   Almond-Bancroft 59, Wild Rose 54
   Amherst 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 34
   Ashland 62, Washburn 55
   Assumption 64, Marathon 63
   Auburndale 50, Stratford 47
   Bangor 65, Hillsboro 35
   Bay Port 85, Green Bay Preble 44
   Beaver Dam 70, Baraboo 39
   Bloomer 64, Hayward 43
   Bonduel 77, Menominee Indian 63
   Brookfield Central 74, Wauwatosa East 56
   Brookfield East 67, Germantown 39
   Brown Deer 98, Milwaukee Lutheran 81
   Cedarburg 57, Nicolet 55
   Clear Lake 68, Cameron 57
   Crandon 74, Phelps 57
   D.C. Everest 59, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
   Darlington 60, Boscobel 33
   De Pere 60, Pulaski 43
   Denmark 62, Waupaca 50
   Destiny 65, Milwaukee Marshall 52
   East Troy 88, Brodhead 60
   Eau Claire North 63, Chippewa Falls 53
   Edgar 56, Newman Catholic 31
   Evansville 81, Big Foot 71
   Flambeau 65, Bruce 48
   Franklin 76, Kenosha Tremper 40
   Gibraltar 68, Sevastopol 57
   Green Bay Southwest 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 37
   Greenfield 57, Cudahy 56
   Homestead 56, Slinger 39
   Kaukauna 53, Fond du Lac 33
   Kenosha Bradford 85, Racine Case 69
   Kettle Moraine 59, West Allis Nathan Hale 37
   Kickapoo 74, Weston 22
   Kimberly 64, Appleton North 37
   La Crosse Central 65, Sparta 39
   Lake Holcombe 66, Colby 41
   Lakeland 85, Mosinee 75
   Little Chute 50, Fox Valley Lutheran 44
   Manawa 60, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 51
   Marinette 71, Clintonville 41
   Marshfield 55, Wausau West 16
   Mauston 79, Wautoma 74
   McFarland 50, Turner 49
   Medford Area 93, Northland Pines 69
   Menomonee Falls 81, Hamilton 80
   Messmer 51, Saint Francis 50
   Milwaukee Arts 83, Milwaukee Juneau 57
   Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 60, Milwaukee North 52
   Mount Horeb 61, Portage 47
   Mukwonago 71, Waukesha West 57
   Muskego 77, Arrowhead 66
   Necedah 78, Cashton 53
   Neenah 71, Oshkosh West 68
   New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Pius XI Catholic 55
   New Lisbon 59, Wonewoc-Center 53
   New London 71, Shawano Comm. 67
   Notre Dame 40, Ashwaubenon 38
   Oconto 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 51
   Onalaska 69, Tomah 63, OT
   Oregon 48, Fort Atkinson 45, 2OT
   Oshkosh North 87, Appleton West 67
   Pewaukee 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 48
   Phillips 71, Abbotsford 60
   Platteville 59, River Valley 41
   Port Edwards 59, Pacelli 36
   Prairie du Chien 69, Lancaster 61
   Prentice 63, Chequamegon 45
   Prescott 57, River Falls 50
   Racine Horlick 84, Kenosha Indian Trail 64
   Racine Park 63, Oak Creek 32
   Rhinelander 66, Antigo 44
   Rib Lake 71, Athens 46
   Rice Lake 67, Menomonie 49
   Richland Center 66, Dodgeville 60
   Rosholt 65, Pittsville 60
   Saint Lawrence Seminary 63, Eastbrook Academy 46
   Sauk Prairie 57, Reedsburg Area 54
   Shiocton 88, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67
   St. Croix Falls 60, Frederic 45
   Stevens Point 79, Wausau East 39
   Stoughton 82, Monona Grove 70
   Thorp 57, Fall Creek 45
   Union Grove 69, Badger 51
   Unity 59, Webster 42
   Watertown 55, Edgewood 54
   Waukesha North 61, Oconomowoc 59
   Waunakee 73, DeForest 58
   Wauwatosa West 65, Marquette University 63
   Wauzeka-Steuben 84, La Farge 32
   West Allis Central 77, Greendale 46
   West Bend East 62, West Bend West 39
   West De Pere 65, Green Bay East 59
   West Salem 51, Westby 42
   Whitefish Bay 79, Hartford Union 63
   Whitnall 70, Shorewood 54
   Wilmot Union 79, Elkhorn Area 68
   Wisconsin Dells 89, Westfield Area 50
   Wrightstown 65, Freedom 56
   Xavier 92, Green Bay West 73
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Albany 68, Madison Abundant Life 37
   Amherst 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 24
   Appleton North 55, Kimberly 48
   Aquinas 72, Holmen 44
   Arcadia 67, Luther 52
   Arrowhead 64, Muskego 41
   Augusta 51, Gilmanton 34
   Bay Port 56, Green Bay Preble 30
   Belleville 68, Waterloo 53
   Benton 54, River Ridge 39
   Black Hawk 70, Argyle 26
   Bowler 58, Marion 31
   Brillion 50, Kiel 31
   Burlington 47, Delavan-Darien 36
   Cedarburg 66, Nicolet 46
   Central Wisconsin Christian 52, Dodgeland 26
   Chippewa Falls 53, Eau Claire North 45
   Clinton 55, Evansville 44
   Colfax 50, Durand 39
   Columbus Catholic 69, Spencer 35
   Cornell 59, Birchwood 24
   Crivitz 54, Suring 40
   D.C. Everest 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37
   Darlington 71, Iowa-Grant 27
   Divine Savior 63, Wauwatosa West 44
   Eleva-Strum 60, Pepin/Alma 37
   Fall River 38, Pardeeville 24
   Flambeau 78, Bruce 45
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 71, Black River Falls 32
   Gillett 67, Lena 38
   Grafton 62, Port Washington 27
   Green Bay Southwest 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
   Greendale 60, West Allis Central 40
   Greenfield 41, Cudahy 38
   Hamilton 61, Menomonee Falls 37
   Heritage Christian 41, Kenosha Christian Life 27
   Highland 54, Cassville 42
   Homestead 44, Slinger 23
   Hudson 53, Eau Claire Memorial 40
   Independence 75, Whitehall 29
   Iola-Scandinavia 47, Tigerton 30
   Johnson Creek 56, Madison Country Day 33
   Kaukauna 83, Fond du Lac 70
   Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Racine St. Catherine's 36
   Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Ripon 24
   Kohler 35, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24
   Lakeland 68, Mosinee 51
   Lakeside Lutheran 59, Columbus 48
   Lincoln 53, Blair-Taylor 27
   Lodi 38, Watertown Luther Prep 26
   Lourdes Academy 55, Oakfield 40
   Loyal 55, Greenwood 41
   Madison La Follette 75, Janesville Craig 69
   Madison West 75, Beloit Memorial 62
   Manawa 59, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 39
   Markesan 53, Rio 30
   Marshall 60, Cambridge 52
   Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47
   McDonell Central 72, Stanley-Boyd 44
   Medford Area 69, Northland Pines 63
   Menominee Indian 49, Bonduel 42
   Messmer 71, Saint Francis 31
   Middleton 52, Madison Memorial 45
   Milwaukee Golda Meir 64, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 49
   Milwaukee Lutheran 62, Brown Deer 57
   Milwaukee Riverside University 73, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 44
   Mineral Point 58, Cuba City 41
   Mishicot 61, Sheboygan Lutheran 54
   Monticello 38, Pecatonica 29
   Mount Horeb 37, Fort Atkinson 32
   Mukwonago 67, Waukesha West 31
   Neillsville 60, Gilman 41
   Nekoosa 56, Adams-Friendship 44
   New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Pius XI Catholic 31
   New Holstein 51, Roncalli 44
   Northland Lutheran 68, Gresham Community 57
   Oak Creek 61, Racine Park 30
   Oconomowoc 60, Waukesha North 49
   Oostburg 55, Hilbert 30
   Osseo-Fairchild 71, Fall Creek 35
   Ozaukee 54, Howards Grove 51
   Pacelli 48, Port Edwards 46
   Palmyra-Eagle 47, Parkview 27
   Pewaukee 62, Wisconsin Lutheran 30
   Platteville 59, River Valley 31
   Plymouth 61, Kewaskum 30
   Prairie du Chien 52, Lancaster 49
   Prentice 78, Phillips 52
   Prescott 58, New Richmond 49
   Princeton/Green Lake 51, Cambria-Friesland 31
   Pulaski 51, De Pere 23
   Racine Case 62, Kenosha Bradford 48
   Racine Horlick 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 56
   Random Lake 47, Reedsville 32
   Rhinelander 66, Antigo 53
   Rice Lake 59, Menomonie 56
   Rosholt 63, Pittsville 33
   Saint Croix Central 64, Ellsworth 51
   Saint Thomas More 53, Dominican 49
   Shiocton 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37
   Shorewood 53, Whitnall 30
   Shullsburg 55, Potosi 51
   Siren 40, Luck 38
   South Milwaukee 57, New Berlin West 49
   Sparta 29, La Crosse Central 26
   St. Croix Falls 66, Frederic 22
   St. Marys Springs 49, Lomira 41
   Stevens Point 82, Wausau East 24
   Three Lakes 71, Coleman 38
   Turner 53, Edgerton 50
   Union Grove 60, Badger 44
   University Lake/Trinity 46, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 20
   Valders 72, Chilton 49
   Verona Area 29, Janesville Parker 27
   Waterford 56, Westosha Central 18
   Waukesha South 61, Catholic Memorial 53
   Waupun 38, Campbellsport 26
   Wausau West 76, Marshfield 67
   Wausaukee 28, Niagara 27
   Wautoma 68, Mauston 43
   Wauwatosa East 43, Brookfield Central 36
   West Salem 67, Viroqua 42
   Whitefish Bay 50, Hartford Union 35
   Wilmot Union 56, Elkhorn Area 42
   Winneconne 38, Berlin 34

