Madison man sentenced to prison in bank robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man will spend the next decade in federal prison.

On Friday, Rod Hunt, 56, was sentenced to more than 14 years behind bars for bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during the robbery and violating the conditions of his supervised release for a prior federal conviction.

Authorities say Hunt robbed an Associated Bank in Madison on May 16, 2017. At the time, they say Hunt was on federal supervised release for a conviction of failing to register as a sex offender.

Hunt was arrested the day of the robbery after the investigation revealed a man matching the description of the robber called a cab from a nearby business. The address that was provided to the cab driver led law enforcement to Hunt’s home. Authorities say the robber was also captured on video surveillance cameras discarding items of clothing, which were recovered and found to contain Hunt’s DNA.