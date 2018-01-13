Wisconsin DOT involved in cross-state chase incident

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Reports are coming out of southeast Wisconsin of an incident involving a gunmen on a Greyhound bus Friday night.

Our sister station WISN said the southbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 50 in Kenosha County are blocked after authorities chased the bus into Illinois.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the pursuit stopped there.

There are also reports that some northbound lanes are also closed.

Several law enforcement agencies from Wisconsin and Illinois reportedly are now at the scene, surrounding the bus.

No further details are available right now as to where the bus was coming from or going to or what prompted the activity.